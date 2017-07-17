Cashpoint raid leaves huge hole in Co-op at Wells-next-the-Sea

Image caption The ram raid happened in the early hours of the morning

A raid on a cashpoint machine by thieves using a JCB telehandler has left a 6ft (2m) wide hole in the side of a Co-op store.

The ram raid on Polka Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, happened between 02:50 and 03:00 GMT on Monday.

The suspects used the telehandler to remove the cash machine before loading it on to a 4x4 truck, said police.

Officers believe a dark-coloured hatchback was also used. Witnesses are asked to call Norfolk Police.

Police have cordoned off the scene and there is a hand-written note at the store saying it is closed.

Image caption There is no news on when the store will reopen