Sheringham marks 150 years of RNLI lifeboats
RNLI lifeboats were first introduced to Sheringham in Norfolk in July 1867. On the 150th anniversary, here is a look back at the history of the town's lifeboat station in photographs.
Sheringham Museum
The first RNLI lifeboat at Sheringham was the Duncan, built at a cost of £345 and donated by Agnes Fraser (nee Duncan) in memory of her father and uncle. It was launched in July 1867.
Sheringham Museum
The Duncan was placed in a purpose-built Lifeboat House in July 1867, which has now been refurbished and renamed The Oddfellows Hall. The 150th anniversary sees a grand parade in Sandringham on Sunday.
Sheringham Museum
The William Bennett arrived in Sheringham in July 1886.
Sandringham Museum
The William Bennett was a difficult boat to launch and so only made four successful service launches in its 18-year career, saving 11 lives.
Sheringham Museum
The JC Madge was launched in 1904 and continued in service until 1936. Rowed by 16 oars, she helped save 58 lives.
Sheringham Museum
The lifeboat Foresters' Centenary entered service in 1936 and continued until 1961. She was launched 129 times and saved 82 lives.
Sheringham Museum
Sheringham Museum
The Manchester Unity of Oddfellows is Sheringham's longest serving lifeboat and was in use between 1961 and 1990.
Sheringham Museum
The Manchester Unity of Oddfellows was launched on service 127 times and saved 134 lives.