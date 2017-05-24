Manchester attack hero's estranged mum urges him to call

Image caption Jessica Parker said she wants to be reunited with her son, Chris, pictured on the right

The estranged mother of a homeless man who helped victims of the Manchester bomb attack has urged him to contact her.

Twenty-two people were killed in the explosion at the end of a concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Chris Parker, 33, said he comforted a seriously-injured eight-year-old girl and a woman who died in his arms.

Jessica Parker said she saw her son on the news and had last seen him in person at a funeral five years ago.

She said she had believed her son was living with his girlfriend.

"I had no idea he was homeless," said Ms Parker.

"I just want to get back in contact now, to help and support him. He's had a troubled life but underneath he's got a good heart and he's very brave.

"The explosion knocked him to his feet but he ran back in because he realised that people needed help."

Ms Parker, from Sprowston, Norfolk, said she hoped to travel to Manchester on Thursday to look for her son.

"I am extremely worried about him. I want him to contact me but if he doesn't want me there then fine," she said.

Mr Parker had been begging in the arena foyer when the bomb went off.

He comforted a seriously injured little girl and helped a woman in her 60s who was badly hurt.

He told the media on Tuesday: "She passed away in my arms. I haven't stopped crying."

A fundraising page set up to help Mr Parker has raised more than £34,000.