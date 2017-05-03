Building site crush deaths: Firm admits safety breach

Image copyright Contributed Image caption Daniel Hazelton, Adam Taylor, Thomas Hazelton and Peter Johnson (clockwise from top left) died in 2011

A company has admitted breaching a health and safety regulation after four of its workers died on a building site.

Daniel Hazelton, 30, his brother Thomas Hazelton, 26, Adam Taylor, 28, and Peter Johnson, 42, were killed when a steel cage they were in collapsed.

It happened at Claxton Engineering Services in North River Road, Great Yarmouth, on 21 January 2011.

The firm was due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday but changed its plea at the last minute.

A further charge will remain on file.

Two other firms were on trial in the case, which is being brought by the Health and Safety Executive.

Hazegood Construction Ltd based in Stowmarket has gone into liquidation, while Encompass Project Management of Thetford had already pleaded guilty. at an earlier hearing.

A date for sentence has yet to be set.

Image caption Claxton carries out engineering projects for the offshore industry

The Hazelton brothers and Mr Johnson were from Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and Mr Taylor was from nearby Rickinghall.

The four men were crushed under 13 tonnes of steel when a structure collapsed.

An inquest in February 2014 concluded that their deaths were accidental.

The inquest heard that Claxton Engineering wanted a new site on which to carry out high-pressure testing of pipes for the offshore oil and gas industry and the firm hired Encompass Project Management to do the job.

Encompass then hired Hazegood Construction to carry out the groundworks and build the steel reinforcing cage.