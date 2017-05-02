Steve Stannard stab death: Accused 'not violent'

Image caption Emergency services were called to Bowers Avenue in Norwich on Saturday 5 November

A teenager accused of stabbing to death a man in a flat has told a court he is "not a violent person".

Steve Stannard, 37, was killed in Bowers Avenue in Norwich on 5 November.

Hassiem Baqir of Howberry Road, Thornton Heath, south London, denies murder.

Giving evidence, the 19-year-old told Norwich Crown Court he carried a knife as a drug runner to look "sinister" but was not prepared to use the knife as he was not violent.

The court heard earlier Mr Baqir has admitted dealing drugs from Mr Stannard's flat, but he denies killing him.

Earlier the jury was told Mr Stannard was stabbed twice in the back and three times in the front. The wounds perforated his lung and his heart.

His dog, a border collie called Trixy, was also stabbed.

The trial continues.