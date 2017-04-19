Council in Thunderbird-creator death gaffe

Image copyright PA Image caption North Norfolk District Council initially suggested Gerry Anderson would be attending its festival in Cromer on Sunday. Mr Anderson died in 2012.

A council has apologised for suggesting Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson would be attending one of its festivals - despite him dying four years ago.

North Norfolk District Council incorrectly said people could "come see him!" in Cromer on Sunday.

The council quickly apologised after it was pointed out on social media Mr Anderson had died in December 2012.

It clarified the festival would be showing Thunderbirds memorabilia instead, as first reported by the EDP.

LIVE: For more on this and other stories

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The council amended its Facebook post after its error was pointed out

On Facebook one post pointed out Mr Anderson was dead and another suggested his "resurrection" was "fitting for the weekend after Easter".

The council responded on Facebook admitting its "error" and describing it as a "pretty big fail".

The Gerry Anderson gaffe, in which the public was invited to come to Cromer to "meet him" (Mr Anderson), was also published on Twitter but the council has since deleted the tweet.

Mr Anderson, who created shows such as Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, Stingray and Joe 90, died aged 83.

He had suffered from Alzheimer's since 2010 and the disease had worsened in recent months, his son Jamie said at the time.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Speaking in January 2011, Gerry Anderson said he felt "humbled" by his success

The Gerry Anderson memorabilia is on display at Cromer's 60s Festival on 23 April and will include items from Stingray, Thunderbirds, Supercar, Fireball XL 5 and Captain Scarlet.