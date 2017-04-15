Norfolk beach trip for Finn the retired police dog

Finn, a retired police dog who was nearly killed in the line of duty, is making the most of civilian life.

The eight-year-old German Shepherd was seriously stabbed in the head and chest early one October morning in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, by a suspected armed robber.

"Finn was stabbed trying to protect me," his handler PC Dave Wardell said.

"He got it first."

Finn's story prompted more than 120,000 people to sign a petition calling for serving animals to have the same rights as officers.

Changes to sentencing in cases of animal cruelty will be introduced in April.

Having swapped life on the beat with Hertfordshire Police to become the Wardell family pet, Finn has had his first ever visit to the beach with a trip to Happisburgh, Norfolk.