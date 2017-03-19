The dogs helping save African animals from poachers

Three dogs have taken on an important role saving endangered African wildlife from poachers.

Daryll Pleasants, from Norfolk, has trained Bo, Rogue and Polaris to work in the bush, hunting down the thieves.

The dogs have had to get used to travelling to work daily in a helicopter, and working in close proximity with less familiar animals such as lions and elephants.

Wearing armour to protect themselves, the dogs are put to work in a number of national parks.

"It's animals saving animals, in an environment where "humans have failed," Mr Pleasants said.