Wedding ring discovered after baby's dummy drop

A couple who feared a wedding ring was lost forever owe their thanks to a baby living 20 miles away.

Andy and Steph Freeman, who live on the outskirts of Norwich and married in 2015, had been hunting for the missing ring for months.

The search proved fruitless until they saw a community Facebook post from Cloey Jordan, in Wortwell, near Harleston, who they had given their old sofa to weeks before.

She explained that her six-month-old son Kaleb had dropped his dummy down the back of the sofa and that when she dismantled the furniture to retrieve it she found Mr Freeman's ring.