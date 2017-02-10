£50m of cocaine found on Norfolk beaches
- 10 February 2017
Cocaine with a street value of £50m has washed up on beaches in Norfolk.
About 360kg (793lbs) of the drug was found on Hopton beach, near Great Yarmouth and a beach near Caister, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
A member of the public contacted Norfolk Police having discovered a number of holdalls containing packages of cocaine on Hopton Beach.
The agency said the find would be a "major blow to the organised criminals involved."
Matthew Rivers, from the NCA's border investigation team, said: "We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.
"This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved."
Supt Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Constabulary, said: "While we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact [the force] immediately.
"We will have extra officers in the area to monitor the situation."
