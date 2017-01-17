Woman has first haircut since 1994 to raise charity money

A woman has had her haircut for the first time since 1994 to raise money for charity.

Elaine Mayes, 56, said she felt "really chuffed" with her new look after having her 1.4m (55in) locks cut

The hair will be donated to a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost theirs through illness.

Ms Mayes, originally from Bacton, in Norfolk but who now lives in Aberdeen, has raised more than £2,400 for Cancer Research UK.

She said she has a good selection of hats to keep her head warm.