Norwich Airport to apply to continue engine tests

Norwich Airport is to carry out an assessment of the environmental impact of its plans for engine testing.

Management is holding an early public consultation to gauge the views of local residents and businesses before selecting airport locations.

An application for planning permission is expected to be submitted in the Autumn 2011 and a formal statutory consultation will be carried out.

Residents and local businesses will be told of the date so they can comment.

A public exhibition is being held over two days in the nearby districts of Hellesdon and Horsham St Faith.

"This will provide the opportunity for the local community to view and discuss the proposals," an airport spokesman said.

"Members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions."

An eye on challenge

A couple who own a nearby farm won the right to a judicial review into planning permission for aircraft engine testing on the ground at Norwich Airport in February.

A High Court judge granted Gill and Peter Cook the right to challenge Norwich City Council's decision to allow tests by KLM UK Engineering.

The Cooks live on a Spixworth farm that is 500m (1,640ft) from the test site.

A spokesman for Norwich Airport said it was aware of the legal challenge and although it was a matter between the couple and the council it would be keeping a close eye on the process.