Three men flee scene of fatal crash in Hertfordshire

Three young men who fled the scene of a fatal road crash in Hertfordshire are wanted for questioning by police.

The crash took place at 1320 BST on Saturday on the A41 Tylers Way in Watford.

The men walked away from a silver Audi which was in collision with a white van.

Police believe the men, all wearing jeans, walked up the hard shoulder of the A41 towards the A411 Elstree Road, near The Fisheries pub.

Officers believe one of them sustained an injury in the crash.

Insp Andy Piper of Hertfordshire Police said: "We are also appealing to anyone who may have seen these three young men moving away from the scene, possibly in a hurry.

"If you are one of those three, then we would urge you to get in touch."