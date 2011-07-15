Intensi T stars with Nicola Roberts at T4 On The Beach

Image caption Nicola Roberts asked Intensi-T to perform at the gig with her after seeing him at a London pub

A Norfolk beatboxer has played to his biggest ever crowd after Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts picked him to perform with her at a televised gig.

Tom Povey, who is known professionally as Intensi T, stepped out on stage with the singer in front of nearly 50,000 music fans at T4 On The Beach.

Sunday's concert was also beamed live into homes across the UK on Channel 4.

The 19-year-old, from North Walsham, said: "It's so cool and the highlight of my career so far."

Tom, who is studying for a music and business degree at Westminster University, ended up performing with the flame-haired pop star after she saw him beatbox at a show in an east London pub.

Following his set she beckoned him over, asked for his number and then called to ask him to provide part of the backing for her first solo single at the beach party in Weston-super-Mare.

The former North Walsham High pupil has been beatboxing for three years and said he was confident he would pull off a good performance despite the size of the audience.

"I was just really excited as I've done so many gigs, building up from small shows, so I knew it would be just like any other show but with a bigger audience," he said.

The singer and her entourage rehearsed for a week ahead of the set for her new single Beat of My Drum and Tom said she was "great fun".

Her good sense of humour prompted the beatboxer to wear a hoodie stamped with the star's Twitter hash tag Team Ginge on stage.

Following his TV appearance, Tom is now concentrating on playing sets at Suffolk's Latitude Festival this weekend and will also be at the Underage Festival in London's Victoria Park next month.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Ronan Parke, from Poringland near Norwich, also appeared at T4 On The Beach, which his mother Maggie said had been "the best day of his life".