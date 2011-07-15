Damage to Norfolk church after lead stolen from roof

Raiders have stripped lead from a Norfolk church roof for the second time in two years.

Thieves took 110 sq ft (10 sq m) of lead from St Nicholas Church in Ringland earlier this week.

The theft caused a roof leak which led to futher damage inside the church.

Diane Frost, church warden, said the theft was discovered on Wednesday.

Smart Water

"They just came in and did what they liked.

"Because it has rained since the raid the footprints and fingerprint evidence has been washed away. I wish these people would stop targeting small churches which don't have much money.

"The rain has got in through the rafters and damaged the parquet floor, books and some irreplaceable items".

She said the church had marked the lead with Smart Water and fitted anti-climb drainpipes.