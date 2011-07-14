Wind farm contract to create 70 jobs in Great Yarmouth

Image caption Seajacks is planning to double its fleet by 2012

About 70 jobs are to be created in Great Yarmouth after a local company that leases vessels to the offshore wind industry secured a £100m contract.

Seajacks, based in Gorleston, secured the deal in June to install turbines at the Meerwind offshore park in Germany.

The company's managing director Blair Ainslie has promised local workers will be employed where possible for the project starting in 2012.

"It's real big business for us," he said.

"We're very fortunate to be in a position where we can take the expertise that we've gained in the local oil and gas industry to Germany to show them we've got something to offer."

Since 2009 Seajacks' vessels have installed more than 125 turbines at Walney and Greater Gabbard offshore wind farms in the UK.

The company is looking to create a centre of excellence in Great Yarmouth or Lowestoft.