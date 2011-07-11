Happisburgh beach and cliff-top improvement work begins

Image caption The dilapidated sea defences at Happisburgh have created debris along the beach

Work has begun to improve cliff-top facilities and beach access at a north Norfolk coastal village threatened by erosion.

A new cark park and toilet block will be built at Happisburgh along with wheelchair-friendly access to the beach.

Debris from aging sea defences will also be removed from the sand.

"We are just clearing up a mess," said Angie Fitch-Tillett from North Norfolk District Council.

"Visitors to the coast just see a whole pile of wreckage.

"When we've got over the 'scrap iron challenge' it's going to have a lovely sandy beach and be fantastic for tourists."

Access along the beach and cliff-top will be restricted close to the centre of the village during working hours, but it will remain open to the north and south.

Works are due to be completed by September.