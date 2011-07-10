Two motorcyclists killed in weekend crashes in Norfolk

Two motorcyclists have been killed in separate crashes in Norfolk over the weekend.

A teenage rider died, near Dereham, on Friday, when he was in a collision with a car and what police believe may have been a deer.

Fire crews released two casualties from the car. The carcass of a deer was found nearby, police said.

On Saturday a motorcyclist died when he was in a crash with an ambulance in Hales.

Two ambulance staff suffered minor injuries. No patients were being carried.