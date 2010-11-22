Image caption Former Connaught workers protesting outside Norwich City Hall

Short-term contracts have been offered to companies to carry out repairs and a maintenance programme for homes owned by Norwich City Council.

The contracts cover work once done by Connaught which went out of business.

The council said that 70% of new staff offered jobs by the new contractors must be workers employed by the previous company.

Contracts will last for nine months or for a programme of works. They should be running by the end of November.

Alan Waters, cabinet member for resources, performance and shared services, said: "It's great to see that local companies are among those sharing the work within the council's housing contract.

"At a difficult time this is good for the local economy.

"We have an agreement with all the contractors, if they take on new employees, that a minimum of 70% of ex-Connaught staff will be offered work."