Image copyright Local Deomcracy Service Image caption The Stanley Road medical centre is among the surgeries where Healthaction will stop treating patients

Thousands of patients could face being left without GPs amid the planned closure of four practices in Liverpool.

Care provider Healthaction has struggled to recruit doctors and admitted it can no longer offer care to 11,000 patients from September.

Services at Rice Lane, Walton, Mere Lane, Everton, Stanley Road and Childwall Road, Childwall are affected.

Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it would work to transfer patients to alternative surgeries.

However, the CCG admitted it would be "working to a challenging time-scale".

A report on the situation will be presented to Liverpool City Council by the CCG on Tuesday.

'Smooth as possible'

Paul Brant, the council's cabinet member for health and social care, said he was working closely with the CCG and local practices.

He said: "I will be keeping my eye out on the matter and I will be working to make sure no one is left without a GP, especially those people who have long term health conditions and prescriptions.

"I have had confirmation there will be lots of advice issued to affected patients and that the process will be as smooth as possible for them."

The Patients Association declined to comment on the closures.

Four other GP practices in the four buildings where the Healthaction practices are located are unaffected.