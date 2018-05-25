Image copyright Myriad Travel/Twitter Image caption Myriad Travel tweeted about the cancellation

A second travel company has cancelled a flight for Liverpool fans to the Champions League final in Kiev.

Myriad Travel said the flight had been cancelled by its supplier as the aircraft "does not have the correct licence to fly".

Three other flights from the Liverpool-based company will go ahead and affected customers will be refunded.

Operator Worldchoice Sports cancelled three flights on Thursday but secured one extra three-night trip.

Myriad Travel said it had been trying to source alternatives but had been unable to do so.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Liverpool squad was greeted by fans at the team hotel

The flight was provided by aircraft charter company Air Partner Ltd.

Liverpool play Real Madrid on Saturday in the Ukrainian capital in their first Champions League final in 11 years.

The club said it was aware of the cancellation and anyone due to travel to Kiev on flight number SVB116 would be entitled to apply for a refund of their match ticket.