Image copyright World Choice Sports Image caption The update posted on the World Choice Sports website spoke of the firm's "deep regret"

Hundreds of Liverpool fans have been left stranded after their flights to the Champions League final were cancelled

Operator World Choice Sports said it could not secure landing slots at Kiev's Boryspil Airport for three planes.

Disappointed fans, who had paid up to £1,000 each for flights, were frantically trying to make alternative arrangements.

Liverpool face Real Madrid on Saturday.