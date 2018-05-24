Champions League: Liverpool fans' Kiev flights cancelled
- 24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of Liverpool fans have been left stranded after their flights to the Champions League final were cancelled
Operator World Choice Sports said it could not secure landing slots at Kiev's Boryspil Airport for three planes.
Disappointed fans, who had paid up to £1,000 each for flights, were frantically trying to make alternative arrangements.
Liverpool face Real Madrid on Saturday.