A robber who held up a sex shop at gunpoint while wearing make-up, a wig, and a bright red dress has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Graham Perryman, 50, threatened staff at Nice 'n' Naughty in Liverpool with a handgun before escaping with cash.

He was arrested after police issued CCTV footage of the raid, which happened in August 2016.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Perryman, of Jacob Street, Toxteth admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

The shop worker involved in the incident said she had suffered nightmares since the robbery.

Perryman received a separate sentence, to run concurrently, for cannabis production and abstraction of electricity after arresting officers found nine cannabis plants at his home.

CCTV footage showed him entering the store on Colquitt Street disguised in a red dress, wig, cap, scarf and dark glasses.

He was involved in a brief struggle with the victim before snatching cash.

In her personal statement to the court, the victim said: "Just talking about the incident my voice starts wobbling.

"Sometimes when I am in work when the door opens I jump, due to fear of who is coming through the door. And noise of the door opening takes me back to the incident."

Det Ch Insp John Webster, of Merseyside Police, said: "The staff at the shop were thankfully unhurt but we are pleased that Perryman, clearly a dangerous man, has been removed from the streets for the foreseeable future."