Birkenhead car crash: Pedestrian dies
- 20 May 2018
A woman was hit by a car and killed in Birkenhead.
The 19-year-old was walking in Conway Street shortly before midnight when she was struck by a black Honda Civic, Merseyside Police said.
She was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries. The driver was uninjured and is helping officers with their inquiries, police said.
The woman's next of kin have been informed. Conway Street has reopened after it was closed for investigations.