Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Angela Craddock was found with serious head injuries, which proved fatal

The way a police force responded to information about a man accused of murder is being investigated.

William Smart, 54, has been charged with the murder of Angela Craddock, who was found by police at a property in St Elphins Close, Warrington on 10 April.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking at what Cheshire Police knew about Mr Smart and what actions were taken by officers.

Cheshire Police said it could not comment on the investigation.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said investigators had "already established a timeline of events regarding information given to Cheshire Constabulary prior to Ms Craddock's death".

She added that they would "now work towards clarifying what they knew about William Smart and what action was taken".

A Cheshire Police spokesman said that due to the investigation, the force "cannot comment further" but continued to "provide dedicated, specialist support to Angela's family".

Mr Smart, of Winmarleigh Street, Warrington, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on 15 June.

A provisional trial date has been set for 1 October.