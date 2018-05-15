Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Gibney admitted bigamy in the face of "incontrovertible evidence", the judge said

A bigamist who admitted to lying about his wages in a divorce settlement has been told to give all the proceeds of the sale of a house to his first wife.

Maurice Gibney agreed a settlement with his ex-wife Yvonne, from Wirral, in 2014, but after analysing it a Judge Faye Coaker ruled it must be set aside.

In her judgement, she said he faced "incontrovertible evidence" and had to admit "lies and falsehood".

Mrs Gibney said the ruling meant she could now "finally begin to move on".

The family court hearing in Liverpool was told Mr Gibney, who worked overseas in the oil industry, had claimed to be earning about £90,000 a year when his annual wage was actually more than £140,000.

'A dark cloud'

Judge Coaker said in her written judgement, which she ruled could be made public, she was satisfied that Mr Gibney had "deceived the court".

"The husband has admitted bigamy when faced with incontrovertible evidence.

"In relation to lies and falsehood, these have been admitted, although only in part, again when faced with incontrovertible evidence."

The judge said she agreed with Mrs Gibney's submission that "these failings on the part of the husband are sufficient to justify the setting aside and variation" of the settlement.

She ruled that as result, Mr Gibney would not receive "any share" of the proceeds of the sale of the home the former couple, who were married for 18 years, had shared.

She also said he must pay his ex-wife's legal costs.

Speaking after the ruling was made public, Mrs Gibney said the divorce had been "a dark cloud hanging over our lives for the last five years".

"We just wanted a fair deal, so that we can finally begin to move on," she added.

A spokeswoman for her lawyers, Irwin Mitchell, said Mr Gibney had been found guilty of bigamy in October 2014 and received a suspended sentence.