Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox is being treated at Walton Neurological Centre

Detectives investigating an attack on a Liverpool fan before a Champions League semi-final are appealing for phone camera footage from the day, which may show the male suspect.

Sean Cox, 53, suffered head injuries before Liverpool's game against Roma at Anfield last month.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, County Meath, Republic of Ireland, remains critically ill in Walton Neurological Centre.

Two Italian men have been charged over the disturbances.

Mr Cox was attacked outside The Albert pub in Walton Breck Road, next to the ground, less than an hour before the 19:45 BST kick-off on 24 April.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Sean Cox suffered serious injuries close to Anfield stadium in the attack last month

Officers are appealing to the public to come forward with any information, or for anyone who may have been filming in the area around Anfield at the time.

Det Insp Paul Speight said: "We have studied CCTV footage and have spoken to a number of witnesses, and I want to thank the people who have already come forward for their ongoing support.

"We know there were a number of people filming on camera phones before and after the incident, and we are very keen to hear from them and view the footage, as it could prove vital to our investigation."