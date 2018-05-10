Image copyright Sefton Council Image caption Simon Jamieson was replaced following calls for him to be suspended

A Conservative deputy council leader has been ousted after calling a student an "illiterate lefty pleb" on Twitter.

Simon Jamieson was replaced after also referring to the student as a "munster", in an apparent reference to the 1960s TV comedy The Munsters.

He was removed from his post at Sefton Council in Merseyside just hours after Labour called for him to be suspended.

However, the Sefton Conservative group said its decision to reshuffle roles is completely unrelated to the incident.

Ainsdale councillor Terry Jones has now become the Tories new leader, with former leader Denise Dutton becoming his deputy.

Mr Jamieson, who has declined to comment, remains a ward councillor.

Mr Jones said: "The two things are not connected, and I would advise anybody with genuine concerns to follow the correct complaint procedures from both the council and the Conservative party."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Munsters was a 1960s American TV comedy series

He added: "I was delighted to be unanimously chosen as group leader.

"With Labour now taking even more control of the council it becomes even more important that they are held to account on their decisions and the impact they have."

The Munsters was an American TV series featuring a family of harmless monsters living in a California suburb.