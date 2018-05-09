Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox is being treated at Walton Neurological Centre

A Liverpool fan injured in an attack before the Champions League semi-final remains in a critical condition, his family have said.

Sean Cox, 53, sustained head injuries before Liverpool's game at Anfield against Roma last month.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, County Meath, Republic of Ireland, has been in an induced coma since. His family have said he was "a fighter".

They said worldwide support had buoyed them in their "darkest moments".

Two Italian men have been charged over the disturbances in Liverpool.