Image copyright Google Image caption A man was pronounced dead on the St Helens Linkway

A man has died after being shot in Merseyside, police have said.

Emergency services were called to St Helens Linkway at about 07:00 BST and declared him dead at the scene.

Officers remain at the scene in Rainhill Stoops and said they were in the "very early stages" of the investigation.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the M62 slip road at junction 7, towards Liverpool, where road closures are in place.

The victim's next of kin has been informed.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "The public should remain reassured that we are committed to tackling gun crime and will continue to take action to protect our communities whatever the circumstance."

They said they were working with Cheshire Police to establish what happened and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.