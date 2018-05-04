Image copyright Sefton borough council Image caption It was another good night for Labour in Merseyside

Labour kept control of councils across Merseyside in the local elections.

It easily retained Liverpool as well as St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral. Results in Knowsley are due at 12:30 BST.

The Liberal Democrats gained three seats in Liverpool but lost four in Sefton, where the Conservatives picked up two.

Labour also won comfortably in Halton in Cheshire, with the party holding on to all 17 of the seats it was defending.

Carole Storey, the wife of Liverpool's former Lib Dem council leader, was one of the newly elected councillors.

Mike Storey, now Lord Storey, led the Lib Dems to power in Liverpool in 1998.

The party lost control of Liverpool in 2010 and the city is now a Labour stronghold.