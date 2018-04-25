Image copyright Kate James Image caption Alfie Evans was taken off life support on Monday evening

The parents of seriously ill toddler Alfie Evans have lost their latest bid to take him abroad for treatment.

Tom Evans and Kate James wanted to move the 23-month-old from Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital to Rome.

Lawyers for the couple had urged judges to reconsider the case when Alfie kept breathing despite his life support being removed on Monday.

But the Court of Appeal upheld Mr Justice Hayden's earlier High Court ruling.

At the hearing in London, three senior judges rejected all of the appeal grounds raised by his parents.

Lawyers for Ms James told the court Alfie was "struggling" and in need of "immediate intervention".

Mr Evans' barrister Paul Diamond said if the court had ruled in the family's favour then Alfie would be taken to Italy straight after the hearing.

The couple want to take their son Vatican-linked Bambino Gesu Hospital.

Mr Diamond told the court a military air ambulance was on standby "at the request of the Pope".

On Monday, the Italian government granted Alfie citizenship in the hope he would be given an "immediate transfer".

But hours later, his ventilator was switched off and the order preventing him from travelling abroad was put in place.

Alfie, who has a rare undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition, has been in Alder Hey since December 2016.