Image copyright Kate James Image caption Alfie Evans was taken off life support on Monday evening

The parents of sick toddler Alfie Evans cannot take him to Italy for treatment, a judge has said.

Tom Evans and Kate James took legal action after the High Court ruled Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool could end his care.

They have lost a series of legal challenges and the 23-month old's life support was withdrawn on Monday.

Mr Justice Hayden said: "This represents the final chapter in the case of this extraordinary little boy."

Mr Evans and Ms James had hoped he could be taken to the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, which has links to the Vatican, where his care could continue.

Alfie has been in Alder Hey since December 2016 with a rare undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition.