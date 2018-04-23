Image copyright ACTION4ALFIE Image caption Alfie Evans is in a "semi-vegetative state" in Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans has been granted Italian citizenship, the Italian Foreign Office has said.

The High Court ruled in February Alder Hey Children's Hospital could stop providing life support for Alfie against his parents' wishes.

His parents Tom Evans and Kate James have lost a series of legal challenges to the decision.

The Italian Foreign Office said it hopes Alfie will be allowed "immediate transfer to Italy".

Posting on Facebook, Mr Evans said: "Alfie has been granted Italian citizenship. We await for the [Italian] foreign minister to call Boris Johnson."

Earlier on Monday, a group of protesters supporting Alfie tried to storm Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool.

About 200 people turned up to protest outside the Liverpool hospital after judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused to intervene in the case.

Dozens ran towards the main doors before police officers formed a line to block the entrance.

Image copyright PA Image caption Protesters tried to storm the Alder Hey hospital entrance

Alfie's parents had lodged an urgent application with the ECHR over the 23-month-old's life support.

However, an ECHR spokesman said the family's application was "inadmissible".

Earlier this month Mr Evans flew to Rome to meet Pope Francis and begged him to "save our son".

The Pope previously tweeted his support for Alfie, saying he hoped the "deep suffering" of the toddler's parents would be heard.

The Foreign Office has been contacted by the BBC but is yet to comment.