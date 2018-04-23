Image copyright PA Image caption Everton captain Phil Jagielka carried the robot on to the pitch

A 14-year-old Everton fan has made history by becoming football's first "remote" match-day mascot - with the aid of a robot.

Jack McLinden, who has multiple health conditions, experienced joining his heroes on the pitch before their game against Newcastle United on Monday.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka carried the robot, which fed panoramic live images and sound back to Jack's tablet.

A microphone enabled him to chat with players in the Goodison Park tunnel.

The robot, called AV1, was made by Norwegian firm No Isolation and was designed to help youngsters with long-term illness battle loneliness and attend school from home.

Image copyright Everton FC Image caption The robot fed panoramic live images and sound back to Jack McLinden's tablet

The company has worked with UK charity WellChild to give Liverpool teenager Jack, who has much-reduced mobility, an unforgettable experience.

Everton's head of engagement Scott McLeod said: "The most important thing for everybody at the club is that we have had the opportunity, through this amazing technology, to do something incredible for an inspirational young Evertonian.

"We are thrilled to have had the chance to do this for Jack and we hope it has provided him with a memory he will always treasure."

Karen Dolva, chief executive and co-founder of No Isolation, said: "For Jack, the dream of being a mascot for his favourite football club was not likely to happen given his condition.

"Working with such a wonderful and inclusive club as Everton to give Jack this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a moment myself and those working at our company will never forget."