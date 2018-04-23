Image copyright ACTION4ALFIE Image caption Alfie Evans is in a "semi-vegetative state" in Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have refused to intervene in the case of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans.

Parents Tom Evans and Kate James lodged an urgent application over the 23-month-old's life support at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

An ECHR spokesman said the family's application was "inadmissible".

The UK Supreme Court has approved a plan for withdrawing treatment and bringing Alfie's life to an end.

Around 100 people have again gathered outside Alder Hey hospital and Alfie's father has been broadcasting intermittently on Facebook Live from inside the hospital.

The supporters blocked the road outside the hospital minutes after Mr Evans spoke to them outside.

Police have moved in to clear about 50 of the protesters, who are linking arms and chanting: "Save Alfie Evans."

Image copyright PA Image caption Tom Evans and Kate James want to take Alfie to Rome

Last week Mr Evans and Ms James, who are from Liverpool, failed to persuade the Supreme Court that Alfie was being unlawfully detained at Alder Hey.

They wanted to take Alfie - who has been suffering from an undiagnosed degenerative brain disease - to a hospital in Rome where he would continue to receive palliative care.

Supreme Court judges said the hospital must be "free to do what has been determined to be in Alfie's best interests".

Last week Merseyside Police said it was investigating "acts of intimidation" among protesters outside Alder Hey after the atmosphere outside the hospital was described as "intimidating and scary".