Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alan Ball, Colin Harvey and Howard Kendall are still revered by the club's supporters

A "permanent reminder" of three of Everton's greatest players is to be erected outside the club's stadium.

Plans have been submitted for a statue of Howard Kendall, Alan Ball and Colin Harvey to be sited near Goodison Park.

It will be sculpted by Tom Murphy, who also created the statue of club legend Dixie Dean at the stadium.

The players, who were known as the "Holy Trinity", were regarded as the best midfield trio in the country in the late 1960s.

Everton, who are currently in the process of developing a new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock, said while past tributes to the players - including a mural on Goodison Park's main stand - had "been well received, the club wanted a more permanent reminder of the trio and their contribution".

The project, submitted for council approval by architects Condy & Lofthouse on behalf of the club, will also see the pavement outside St Luke's Church on Goodison Road extended to accommodate the statue.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The trio have previously been depicted in a mural, seen here alongside a statue of Dixie Dean

The proposed piece includes figures of the three players mounted on a triangular bronze base and re-used cobbles from the existing street as a reference to how it looked when the trio played at the club.

Murphy has previously created a number of other sculptures in Liverpool, including likenesses of The Beatles' John Lennon at the city's airport, comedian Sir Ken Dodd inside Lime Street Station and Liverpool manager Bill Shankly outside Anfield.

Everton's 'Holy Trinity'