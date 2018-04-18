Image copyright St Helens Council Image caption Merseyside Police said it was investigating to see if criminal activities have taken place

The leader of St Helens Council has resigned while police investigate a "possible data breach" which is understood to be related to sharing information on WhatsApp.

Barrie Grunewald, who became leader in 2013, has also been suspended from the Labour Party.

The council's chief executive Mike Palin said Mr Grunewald's resignation did not "relate to operational functioning of the council".

The BBC has contacted Mr Grunewald.

WhatsApp conversations

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said inquiries were ongoing to "establish whether any criminal activities have taken place".

The Local Democracy Reporter Service said it understood the allegation is related to WhatsApp conversations involving several St Helens Labour politicians.

The process of appointing a new council leader will now take place, Mr Palin said.

The St Helens Labour group will also elect an interim leader.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Barrie Grunewald has stepped aside from his position as leader of St Helens Council to allow a police investigation to take place."