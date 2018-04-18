Image copyright Tom Evans Image caption Tom Evans kissed Pope Francis' hand when he met him at the Vatican

The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans has met Pope Francis, begging him to "save our son".

Tom Evans has flown to Rome asking the Pope to intervene in the legal battle about ending 23-month-old Alfie's life support.

It comes after the family lost the latest appeal for his treatment to continue at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Mr Evans said: "Your holiness save our son".

Mr Evans and Kate James have so far had all appeals against a High Court ruling in February to withdraw his life support rejected.

Image copyright Alfie's Army Image caption Alfie has an undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition

The Court of Appeal rejected a fresh appeal by the couple on Monday and Alfie's parents have applied to the Supreme Court to consider their case.

Andrea Williams, of the Christian Legal Centre, said the meeting at the Vatican "shows the power of a father's love".

"When every avenue has been shut down in this country it shows he won't give up.

"He wants his son to be given a chance to live which is being denied when there are places prepared to look after him."