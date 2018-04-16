Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook Image caption Alfie Evans has a progressive neurological degenerative condition

Alfie was born to parents Tom Evans and Kate James, from Bootle, on 9 May 2016.

He was first admitted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital on 14 December 2016 after suffering seizures and has been a patient in the hospital ever since.

Doctors said he had a degenerative neurological condition which they have not been able to identify definitively.

On 11 December 2017, hospital bosses said they were "liaising directly" with the youngster's family following disagreements over his treatment.

Alfie's parents claimed the hospital had applied to the High Court to remove parental rights and withdraw ventilation.

Why did his case go to court?

Alfie's parents fought against the withdrawal of ventilation from their son

The Alder Hey Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust went to the High Court to seek a declaration that "continued ventilator support is not in Alfie's best interests and in the circumstances it is not lawful that such treatment continue".

A High Court judge, Mr Justice Hayden, began overseeing the case on 19 December last year.

The hospital said continuing life-support treatment would not be in the 23-month-old's best interests.

But his parents disagreed and said they wanted permission to fly him to the Bambini Gesu Hospital in Rome for treatment. The hospital, which has links to the Vatican, had previously offered to treat Charlie Gard, another terminally ill British child at the centre of a legal dispute over his treatment.

The judge said he would make a decision on what is best for Alfie if agreement is not reached and indicated any case would start in February.

What did the judges rule?

The case has attracted protests outside Alder Hey Hospital

The hearing resumed on 1 February at the High Court in Liverpool, in which lawyers acting for the hospital claimed further treatment for Alfie was futile and inhumane.

Alfie's parents said they believed he was still responsive to them, and his father told reporters outside court his boy was "improving".

But Michael Mylonas QC, representing the hospital, said: "One of the problems of this case is they [Alfie's parents] look at him and, barring the paraphernalia of breathing and feeding, he's a sweet, lovely, normal-looking boy who opens his eyes, [and] will smile..."

The hospital asserted that any movements by the child were "spontaneous seizures as a result of touching".

Mr Justice Hayden ruled in favour of hospital bosses on 20 February.

How has the campaign unfolded?

The Pope sent a message of support to Alfie's parents

Alfie's parents refused to give up hope and took the case to the Court of Appeal on 6 March where judges upheld Mr Justice Hayden's decision.

The family have been encouraged by Alfie's Army - a grass root social media campaign - and their plight was acknowledged in tweets from Pope Francis.

The couple took their case to the Supreme Court on 20 March where justices refused to give the couple permission to mount another appeal.

On 28 March judges at the European Court of Human Rights rejected a bid from Mr Evans and Ms James to examine issues relating to Alfie's future, ruling there was no appearance of any human rights violation.

Mr Justice Hayden endorsed an end-of-life care plan for Alfie on Wednesday. Supporters have since demonstrated outside the hospital and bosses have pleaded with those assembled not to disturb staff or patients.

Alfie's parents made one last legal attempt to wrest control over the treatment of their son at the Court of Appeal.

They said Alfie could go to the hospital in Rome by private jet, despite the opinion of doctors.

Their case is being heard by three appeal court judges in London.