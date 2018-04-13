Ladies Day draws thousands of fashion fans to Aintree
- 13 April 2018
Frocks, feathers and fascinators - it can only be Ladies Day at Aintree.
Taking place ahead of the Grand National on Saturday, the spectacle at the Merseyside racecourse attracts up to 50,000 people for day two of the National meeting.
The meeting has a television audience of more than 600 million globally.
Jester Jet was the winner of the day's first race, the Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle.