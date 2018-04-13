Frocks, feathers and fascinators - it can only be Ladies Day at Aintree.

Taking place ahead of the Grand National on Saturday, the spectacle at the Merseyside racecourse attracts up to 50,000 people for day two of the National meeting.

The meeting has a television audience of more than 600 million globally.

Jester Jet was the winner of the day's first race, the Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle.

Image copyright PA Image caption The wet weather has not failed to dampen the spirits: it just created an excuse for race-goers to add an extra accessory to their outfit

Image copyright EPA Image caption The less prepared used their improvisation skills

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ladies Day has occasionally been subjected to negative headlines focussing on drunkenness and disorder. Some have criticised the media's coverage describing it as class snobbery

Image copyright Reuters Image caption But it hasn't stopped the ladies from enjoying themselves

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of glamorously dressed racegoers gather the day before the Grand National, with many sporting unusual and distinctive hats

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Aintree has a team of fashion ambassadors who rate visitors' outfits. It's worth the effort - the winner of the Style Award will win a Range Rover