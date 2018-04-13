Liverpool

Ladies Day draws thousands of fashion fans to Aintree

  • 13 April 2018

Frocks, feathers and fascinators - it can only be Ladies Day at Aintree.

Taking place ahead of the Grand National on Saturday, the spectacle at the Merseyside racecourse attracts up to 50,000 people for day two of the National meeting.

The meeting has a television audience of more than 600 million globally.

Jester Jet was the winner of the day's first race, the Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle.

Image copyright PA
Image caption The wet weather has not failed to dampen the spirits: it just created an excuse for race-goers to add an extra accessory to their outfit
Image copyright EPA
Image caption The less prepared used their improvisation skills
Image copyright EPA
Image caption Ladies Day has occasionally been subjected to negative headlines focussing on drunkenness and disorder. Some have criticised the media's coverage describing it as class snobbery
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption But it hasn't stopped the ladies from enjoying themselves
Image copyright PA
Image caption Thousands of glamorously dressed racegoers gather the day before the Grand National, with many sporting unusual and distinctive hats
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Aintree has a team of fashion ambassadors who rate visitors' outfits. It's worth the effort - the winner of the Style Award will win a Range Rover
Image copyright PA
Image caption Some attendees unfortunately suffer from hat envy