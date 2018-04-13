Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alfie Evans has been treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital since December 2016

The parents of a terminally ill toddler who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment battle are set to mount another legal challenge.

Tom Evans and Kate James are preparing to ask Court of Appeal judges to allow 23-month-old Alfie Evans to continue to receive treatment.

Appeal court officials say a hearing has been listed for Monday.

On Thursday, hundreds of people protested outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital where Alfie is receiving care.

In February, Mr Justice Hayden ruled doctors at Alder Hey could stop treating Alfie against the wishes of his parents following hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London and Liverpool.

On Wednesday, the judge said what had happened to Alfie was "profoundly unfair", as the court endorsed an end-of-life care plan drawn up by specialists.

The judge said details of that plan could not be revealed because Alfie was entitled to privacy at the end of his life.

Legal advisers representing Mr Evans, 21, and Ms James, 20, said they will ask appeal court judges to overturn at least one decision made by Mr Justice Hayden at Monday's hearing.

Alfie's parents, and from Liverpool, want to move their son to a hospital in Rome where he will continue to receive palliative care.