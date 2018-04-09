Image copyright Police handout Image caption Laura Williams said Cassie Hayes (right) was "my future wife and my forever"

A man has admitted murdering a travel agent by cutting her throat at her workplace.

Cassie Hayes, 28, died in hospital after being attacked at the Tui store in Southport town centre on 13 January.

Andrew Burke, 30, of Vincent Street, St Helens, also pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to having an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place.

Prosecutor Gordon Cole QC described Ms Hayes's death as "an execution".

Opening the case, he said the murder of Ms Hayes, who was originally from Alnwick, Northumberland, was a pre-meditated and planned attack carried out in a "totally ruthless way".

"It was essentially an execution of a young woman in her place of work," Mr Cole added.

Image copyright Peter Byrne Image caption Cassie Hayes was the assistant manager at the Tui branch in Southport

A post-mortem examination found Ms Hayes died of shock and haemorrhaging due to a wound to the throat.

Paying tribute Ms Hayes, her partner Laura Williams described her as "my future wife and my forever".