Liverpool girl, 7, critical after being hit by car

  • 5 April 2018
A seven-year-old girl is critically ill in hospital after she was hit by a car in Liverpool.

She was struck by a red Toyota Yaris at about 18:15 BST on Dacy Road in Everton on Wednesday, police said.

She was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious head injury. The driver was uninjured and stopped at the scene, Merseyside Police added.

Road closures were in put place while police carried out inquiries at the scene.

