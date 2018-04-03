Image copyright Google Image caption The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has launched an investigation

An inmate has been killed in a fire at a prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

The prison service said Kevin Delahunty, 40, died in a blaze at category C HMP Risley, in Warrington, Cheshire on Thursday.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman confirmed it had opened an investigation into the incident.

According to the Telegraph & Argus, Delahunty is from Bradford, West Yorkshire, and died in a cell fire.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "HMP Risley prisoner Kevin Delahunty died on Thursday 29 March 2018.

"As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

"Our sincere condolences are with Mr Delahunty's family and friends at this difficult time."

An inspection report in 2016 identified a number of failures at HMP Risley which holds more than 1,100 prisoners.

A fifth of prisoners felt unsafe, it said, and "it was not a sufficiently respectful prison".