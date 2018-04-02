Image copyright LIVERPOOL ECHO Image caption The scrambler bike crashed into a wall outside a pub in Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley

A man who died after crashing his scrambler bike into a wall may have been chased, police have said.

Father-of-one Adam Egan, 24, was critically injured when his bike ploughed into the wall outside a pub in Fazakerley, Liverpool, on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.

Det Insp Paul Speight said the force was "investigating the possibility that Mr Egan was being chased shortly before the incident".

The force has appealed for witnesses to the fatal crash, which happened on Longmoor Lane at about 16:40 BST.

Police are "very keen to hear from anyone who might have information that could help our inquiries", Det Insp Paul Speight said.

He also appealed particularly to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the scene.

Following the incident, Chief Constable Andy Cooke spoke of his "disgust" after patrol cars were spat on and their tyres let down while officers tried to help the motorcyclist.

In a tweet the senior officer condemned the actions of "pathetic louts".