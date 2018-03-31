Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found in Whetstone Lane on Friday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old man in Merseyside.

Paramedics were called to Whetstone Lane, Birkenhead, at about 14:40 BST on Friday.

The injured man had suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he died within an hour.

Merseyside Police said a 26-year-old man has been arrested and officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Ch Insp Jason Crellin said: "Our investigation is at an extremely early stage and we are trying to establish exactly what happened.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the area of Whetstone Lane.

"If you have home CCTV or dashcam footage and were in the vicinity of Whetstone Lane, please check the footage as you may hold evidence which could assist with the investigation. As always, our communities are vital to tackling knife crime, which can clearly have devastating consequences.

"I would like to reassure the local community that incidents like this are rare and would ask anyone with information to come forward."