A group of Liverpool fans will visit Celtic's stadium on Saturday to witness safe standing in action during a match.

The club has previously described the issue as "uniquely complex and difficult" because of the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989 that claimed 96 lives.

But last year people voted in favour of rail seating in an online poll run by the Spirit of Shankly fans' group.

The group said it will visit Celtic Park as fans "consider what the next steps might be".

At many football clubs in Europe, safe standing involves rail seating, which allows seats to be moved between a seated or upright position, with a waist-high rail providing additional safety in front of them.

In a statement, Spirit of Shankly said some of those attending the Scottish Premiership match against Ross County would watch from the rail seating section.

"We will be accompanied by fellow supporters, Hillsborough families and survivors," the group said.

"This trip will be an opportunity for us to see the rail seating section first hand and to ask questions of those responsible for its safety.

"We fully appreciate the sensitivities around this visit. This will be a difficult experience for some, and one that should not be under-estimated."

The group said it understood that rail seating "may not be for everyone" and the visit was "not an endorsement, nor a pre-cursor to calling for it at Anfield".

The statement added the group would issue an update after the visit, followed by "further discussions about what, if any, further steps we take".

The Premier League wrote to all 20 clubs in 2017 to assess whether they would be interested in staging trials.

The requirement for all-seater stadiums in England's top flight was a response to the Hillsborough disaster.

Government legislation would need to change for standing areas to be introduced in England.