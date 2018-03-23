Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Ken Dodd's funeral will be held on Wednesday when flags on key buildings in the city will fly at half-mast

Sir Ken Dodd's family have asked fans to line the streets of Liverpool for his funeral on Wednesday to pay their respects.

The comedian, famous for his Diddy Men and tickling stick, died earlier this month aged 90.

His funeral procession will start at 11:00 GMT with a horse-drawn hearse in tribute to Sir Ken's father, who worked as a coal merchant.

A large screen will be erected outside Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.

BBC Radio Merseyside will broadcast the funeral live from 13:00 GMT.

Image caption The Diddymen were a central part of Ken Dodd's act

Flags at Liverpool Town Hall, St George's Hall, Cunard Building and Central Library will be lowered as a mark of respect.

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Malcolm Kennedy, said: "Ken was the ultimate showman, a truly unique performer and a wonderful ambassador for Liverpool.

"Although Wednesday will be a sombre occasion, it is an opportunity for us all to pay tribute to an unforgettable man and I can think of nothing more fitting than huge crowds lining the streets for his final act."

The cortege will pass through the following roads:

East Prescot Road (opposite Alder Hey Children's Hospital)

Queens Drive (A5058) continue onto flyover

Childwall Fiveways

Queens Drive

Allerton Maze

Allerton Road

Smithdown Road

Ullet Road

Croxteth Road

Princes Road

Catherine Street

Canning Street

Upper Duke Street

Cathedral Gate