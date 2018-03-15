Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Ken Dodd's funeral will be held on 28 March

Comedian Sir Ken Dodd's funeral is to held at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.

The self-styled Squire of Knotty Ash, known for his quick-fire jokes and tickling stick, died on Monday aged 90.

The Anglican cathedral, where Sir Ken had worshipped regularly, said it was "honoured" to help Liverpool say goodbye to "our much-loved friend".

The service will be held at 13:00 GMT on 28 March followed by a private internment. More details of the service will follow early next week.

Sir Ken, famous for his very long stand-up shows, and had been touring until as recently as last year.

He had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.